Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has commiserated with the British Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I send my condolences to her successor, His Majesty King Charles III and the rest of the Royal family, and the entire United Kingdom for the loss of this paragon of virtuous leadership. May the Good Lord grant her eternal rest,” he mourned.

The former President in a statement eulogised the late monarch as a symbol of stability and, indeed, a rock of sustainability for her nation.

“Her inclusiveness, humanitarian touch, and humility underpinned her stewardship as the monarch of Great Britain and the Head of the Commonwealth,” he mourned.

As someone who had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II on some occasions; he recounted that the meetings left some lasting memories.

Queen Elizabeth II formally welcomed Ghanaian President John Kufuor to Britain on Tuesday on a state visit marking the 50th anniversary of Ghana’s independence from its colonial ruler. AFP PHOTO/Lefteris Pitarakis/POOL (Photo by LEFTERIS PITARAKIS / POOL / AFP)

“I was privileged to have had a few occasions to meet her which culminated in a State Visit she extended to me when I was President of Ghana, where my wife and I were hosted by her and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburg, at the Buckingham Palace. Her astuteness and humanity left me with indelible memories,” the statement noted.

In 2007 The Queen hosted a State Banquet for visiting President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor, his wife, Theresa Kufuor at Buckingham Palace. (Credit: Press Association)

The longest-serving monarch of UK who reigned for 70 years was announced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at age 96.

The Royal Family in a statement noted that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, her home in Scotland.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.