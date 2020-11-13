Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has joined other statesmen to share his deepest sympathies with the Rawlings family following the sudden death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to him, the news of the demise of his predecessor and longtime nemesis “came as a thunderbolt to us and our children.”

He stated that though they had not always agreed on many matters, he felt that Mr Rawlings had always been trying to do the best he knew and could for the glory of the country even under the peculiar circumstances he had found himself in.

“In this regard whatever doubts persisted about his commitment to democratic rule became attenuated and earned him a legacy of contributing to the sustenance of democratic governance of our country till his demise,” Mr Kufuor said.

He added that: “History would give him a balanced place in our nation’s annals.”

He further commiserated with the family of the late former President and wished him peace in the afterlife.

“We are left now to mourn him and also express our heartfelt condolences to his widow, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, their children, and the larger family.

“May he rest in peace in the mercies of the Lord God,” former President Kufuor’s statement concluded.

Mr Rawlings passed away on the morning of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness.

He’s survived by his wife and four children.