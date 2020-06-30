Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Kuami Eugene has grabbed the full attention of his fans when he stepped out in dreadlocks after going hibernate for a while.

To complete his ‘rockstar’ slogan, the artiste who hitherto had low hair has suddenly grown and locked his hair in a contemporary style.

He shaved off all the hair at the back of his head, leaving the dreadlocks in front with little sideburns to compliment the new hairstyle.

Kuami’s hairstyle has evolved him from that of a ‘baby-face’ to a full fledged gentleman.

His new haircut is part of his branding culture to survive the heat of Ghana’s music industry and to capture the heart of his loyal fans.