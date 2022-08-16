Kuabease-Juaben road construction underway

The construction work on a section of the Kubease-Nkyerepoaso road in the Juaben Municipality has commenced.

This was revealed after the Municipality Chief Executive (MCE) for the Juaben area, Omane Aboagye, along with his delegates inspected the site to access first-hand information about the progress of the work.

Mr Aboagye advised the project consultant and Assembly members to effectively monitor and ensure quality materials are used to ensure the road meets its life span.

The 21-kilometre Juaben road project is considered as a key project which connects to major cocoa growing communities in the Municipality.

The project is expected to be completed within a 12-month duration to enhance safe transportation of farm produce, Mr Aboagye revealed.