Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, KotokuD’Mentor is gradually emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the music space, and his latest single, “No More Sad Days,” has become the anthem that is sweeping the nation.

Released in October 2023, the track found its way into the hearts of music enthusiasts, but it’s the surge in popularity in February 2024 that has truly set the song ablaze.

The catchy beats and soulful lyrics of “No More Sad Days” have struck a chord with listeners across the country, and the song has recently gained immense traction.

The sudden spike in numbers of the song is being attributed to the endorsement of some of Ghana’s top entertainment personalities and stars.

Among them is popular entertainment personality and entrepreneur, Shugatiti.

A video of the CEO of ‘Pot OfShuga’ vivaciously jamming to the song has undoubtedly contributed to the song’s skyrocketing success.

Adding to the frenzy is the Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy, which happens to be one of the most popular dance groups in Ghana.

Renowned for their electrifying performances and unique choreography, DWP Academy has seamlessly integrated “No More Sad Days” into their routines, captivating audiences and further propelling the song into the spotlight.

The social media landscape has been buzzing with videos of Shugatiti and the DWP Academy members dancing to KotokuD’Mentor’s latest hit.

For lovers of music who have not heard the song or seen the videos yet, what are you still waiting for?? Join the trend now and get entertained.

Watch the video below: