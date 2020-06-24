Christopher Damenya, the chairman of Kotoko’s National Circles Council (NCC), has offered to pay for the unpaid salary of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako.

Mr Amoako, who worked in the capacity as CEO for the Porcupine Warriors, lost his position following the dissolution of the management earlier this month following the constitution of a new Board of Directors by the Manhyia Palace.

The experienced football administrator left office while being owed five months salary.

Mr Amoako has written to the club to ask for the payment of the unpaid wages.

Kotoko’s supporters’ chairman Christopher Damenya, says it is a disgrace to the Ghana Premier League record holders.

Christopher Damenya

“Kotoko is a big club and this should not happen,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

READ ALSO

“We will meet him and ask him how much the club owes. He has served the club with a good heart and he should leave with a clean heart.

“We will have to apologise but the supporters’ leadership is ready to pay George Amoako’s unpaid wages.

“He is still part of the club and for us a group, we are ready to make sure things are done properly because we don’t want any disagreement among the new Board members,” he added.