Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko are being challenged to table a juicy and enticing contract for teenager Matthew Anim Cudjoe, whose loan spell at the club expires at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Manager of the young lad, Samuel Anim Addo, has said even though he was ready to give the player to Kotoko, it should come with a good offer to match the boy’s qualities, citing the boy’s exploits in the just-ended season.

16-year-old Anim Cudjoe, popularly known among his fans as “Ghana Messi”, had an astonishing first season at Asante Kotoko with some brilliant display in during the now-truncated season.

The teenage sensation was the toast of fans for his impressive display at the Accra Sports Stadium when Asante Kotoko posted a 2-1 defeat against bitterest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak.

Speaking with Luv FM’s Delali Atiase, Ghana FA Executive Council member Mr Anim Addo said his son was a potential World Best player.

“The boy is a future world best player so if you want a future world best player, then, make sure you get yourself prepared.”

He, therefore, implored executives of Kotoko to present an offer that measures up to the youngster’s quality.

”For him to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko is an honour. At the same time, the club also needs a player that will need to make history. So it’s a win-win situation. Whatever will let the two parties win is what we are looking at but the boy’s development will be key since he’s a project for Ghana,” Mr. Anim Addo said.

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, who has ties with Cudjoe said the camp now holds the trump card in the bargaining and negotiation process based on his stand-out performance over the past season.

READ ALSO

“Now, everybody has seen what the boy has so when you are coming for him, you need to understand that the bargaining power is higher now. Things will not be the same as when we came in the first time.”

Matthew Anim Cudjoe & Father ‘agent’

Mr Anim Addo believes his son’s sterling display over the period proved his doubters, including the media and some past Asante Kotoko executives wrong and paves the way for a good deal.

“In the beginning, some of you in the media and some other people said the boy was too small; he can’t play for Kotoko. I think some Kotoko executives even said he’s too young and cannot offer much to the club so I wasn’t having enough bargaining power but I knew what my son had so I kept mute.”

Additionally, the FA Exco member is looking forward to a deal that will factor in the development of his son.

“It’s not about me calling the shots; it is about a deal that will make sure my boy develops. I have told you that the first thing is for my boy to develop and to become a world top star. I’m not looking at just an average player, no. So anything you bring should make sure my boy develops and I believe that Asante Kotoko has that capacity,” he stressed.

According to Mr. Anim Addo, his son who had a training stint at German giants, Bayern Munich, last year, has received offers from some top European clubs under consideration.