Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Gyambibi Coker, believes his former employers will be declared champions should football resume.

The Porcupine Warriors, before the suspension of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season due to the coronavirus outbreak, were 3rd with 25 points after 14 matches played with Berekum Chelsea leading the table with 29 points.

Maxwell Konadu and his charges came under pressure for their inconsistencies.

But Mr Coker, who was part of the management team which was disbanded on Wednesday, June 10, said the 23 times GPL champions will be declared champions should football return.

“Should football return, I am very confident that Kotoko will be 2019/20 GPL champion,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Nana Gyambibi Coker

“Regardless of our position on the league log, we are confident of winning the league. This is Asante Kotoko and no other club.

“We had our own lapses but trust me, should football return now, Kotoko will fight to win the league.”

Mr Coker also implored the supporters of the club to offer their support to the newly constituted nine-member Board of Directors.

“This is a new Board and it does not matter who is joining and who will leave. Let us all come together as one club and support them.

“Dr Kyei loves the club and I know with a united front, the new Board will thrive,” he added.

Football, however, came to a standstill on March 15. The Ghana Football Association will make a final decision on the future of football on June 30.

However, the Government of Ghana has extended the ban on social gatherings to July 30.