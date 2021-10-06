Asante Kotoko have confirmed their pre-season tour in Dubai ahead of the 201/22 Ghana football season.
The Porcupine Warriors will leave the shores of the country on Thursday for their pre-season in the Arab country.
The training tour will kick off from October 7 to 22 and will be streamed live on Kotoko’s digital platform, CEEK.
Kotoko kicked off their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds last two weeks under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.
Narteh Ogum replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.
Ghana’s top-flight is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021. Kotoko will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.
Kotoko will be hoping to make amends after ending the 2020/21 season without any trophy under the Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto.