Asante Kotoko have confirmed their pre-season tour in Dubai ahead of the 201/22 Ghana football season.

The Porcupine Warriors will leave the shores of the country on Thursday for their pre-season in the Arab country.

The training tour will kick off from October 7 to 22 and will be streamed live on Kotoko’s digital platform, CEEK.

We fly ✈️to the United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 on Thursday for #Preseason21 tour in the lively city of Dubai between 7th – 22nd October 2021.



Watch Out for High Profile 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒔 to be telecasted 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬 on https://t.co/YwBVUrd1aQ for a cool fee

Kotoko kicked off their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds last two weeks under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Narteh Ogum replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.

Ghana’s top-flight is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021. Kotoko will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.

Kotoko will be hoping to make amends after ending the 2020/21 season without any trophy under the Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto.