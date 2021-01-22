Kumasi Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of midfielder Sulley Muniru with immediate effect.

The Porcupine Warriors announced that the midfielder’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

📜 CLUB NOTICE



Asante Kotoko and Sulley Muniru mutually terminate contract without any financial obligations.



Thank you Muniru 🤝.

We wish you the very best #AKSC #ariseletsbuild #ThankyouSulley pic.twitter.com/adCBYqrez7 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 22, 2021

The 28-year-old joined the Kumasi-based club on a two-year deal on the transfer deadline day in November 2020.

Muniru returned to the Ghana Premier League after eight years where he left Liberty Professionals to join Romanian top-flight league side CFR Cluj.

READ ALSO

He previously featured for FCSB, Tondela, Yeni Malatyaspor, Dinamo Minsk.

The former Ghana U-17 midfielder was unattached after ending his stay with Russian club Tambov.

Muniru is the younger brother of Ghana legend Sulley Ali Muntari.

The termination does not come with any financial obligations to the player, and Kotoko also disclosed that Muniru, was never paid a salary or signing on fee during his short spell with the club.

Muniru made only four appearances for the club during his stay.