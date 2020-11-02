Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of midfielder Sulley Munuri to bolster its squad for the upcoming football season.

The Porcupine Warriors have been busy in the off-season where they have sealed the signings of a number of players to strengthen their squad.

Muniru, who played for Yeni Malatyaspor, Romanian giants CFR Cluj as well as Portuguese side Tondela joined the Ghana Premier League heavyweights on a two-year contract, having recently left Russian side FC Tombov.

The brother of former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari joins a number of players who have been signed by the Reds ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Muniru becomes Kotoko’s 9th signing of the season, with the club having already announced the signing of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Patrick Asmah, Andrews Appau, Yussif Mubarak, Latif Anabilah, Fabio Dos Santos, Evans Adomako and Razak Abalora.

Maxwell Konadu’s men will compete in Africa while also attempting to win a record 24th Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko will open their Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Eleven Wonders on 14th November 2020.