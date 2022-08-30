It’s a legend’s birthday today and sports enthusiasts are in a jolly mood as they unite to celebrate Countryman Songo.

The indefatigable sports presenter of Adom TV has been gifted another year to ‘set fire’ to the sports sector while seeking appropriate measures to boost Ghana’s sports.

Joining the many Ghanaians to wish Songo, the Porcupine Warriors, Asante Kotoko has sent a massive shout out to him.

They flaunted the man who doubles as the club’s match and product promotion communication member for his dedication towards his work.

Other dignified stakeholders have flooded social media with their warm wishes.