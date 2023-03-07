The management of Asante Kotoko and the playing body were in attendance at Christian Atsu’s one-week observation.

The event was held at Adjringanor astro turf on Saturday which saw other dignitaries in attendance.

ALSO READ: PL: Liverpool smash seven past shambolic Manchester United

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku, former Black Stars players, former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah and other personalities also attended the observation.

Below are the pictures: