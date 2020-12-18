Asante Kotoko management has apologised to their supporters for the narrow defeat to Great Olympics on Thursday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned by a lone goal by the Wonder club in an outstanding match in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The management and the players were slammed by the supporters of the club following their narrow defeat.

Reacting to the backlash that has followed subsequently, Moses Antwi Benefo, who is the Communications Director for the Reds, has apologised on behalf of the management while noting that everyone is saddened.

“All the management and the technical team are very sad about our performance yesterday,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“We hope we will fight hard to come back to our winning ways in our next league game and CAF Champions League.

“We apologise to our fans for the loss yesterday. We will surely bounce back. They should wake up and support us,” he said

Meanwhile, the management of Asante Kotoko has sacked head coach Maxwell Konadu today, leaving assistant coach Johnson Smith in charge of the team for the interim.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention on Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday before hosting Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League preliminary round game at the Accra Sports Stadium.