Nana Yaw Amponsah has visited former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor in his residence in Accra.

The purpose of the meeting was for Mr Amponsah to officially introduce himself to the former Board Chairman of the club and to seek for his blessings for taking up the role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Mr Kufuor urged the CEO to make the club economically viable so that the club can finance itself in this dire technological world.

Mr Amponsah was appointed the CEO on a three-year deal in July, replacing George Amoako.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate is expected to name his management team in the coming days.

Asante Kotoko on Monday confirmed their participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League which will be the first major test of his administration.