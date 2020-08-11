Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Asante Kotoko, says his new position is bigger than the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential job.

Mr Amponsah failed in a bid to become the GFA President in the October 2019 presidential elections that saw Kurt Okraku elected as the new president.

However, speaking to the media and the supporters of the club, the former Phar Rangers boss described his new job and position as bigger than the GFA presidency.

“I see Asante Kotoko and no disrespect to the GFA Presidential position which I aspired to occupy, Kotoko for me is the biggest,” he said.

“If I ask you today who the president of the English FA is, you may not be able to tell me but you may be able to tell me who the Executive Chairman of Manchester United is so I do not take this responsibility lightly at all,” he concluded.

Mr Amponsah succeeded George Amoako on a three-year deal following the inauguration of a new 12-member Board of Directors.

The fast-rising football administrator has also described Kotoko as a bigger brand than the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress.