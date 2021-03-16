Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says his outfit will emerge as the winner of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The record Ghana Premier League winners have endured a torrid campaign. The poor start of the season led to the sacking of Maxwell Konadu.

The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy the 4th position on the league with 27 points with a game to spare in the first round.

But, according to the enterprising football administrator, he is hopeful that his side can clinch the ongoing season title despite the difficult start.

Asked if Kotoko can win the league, he said: “Definitely we can win the league. As far as I am concerned and from where I sit I see us doing that,” he told Adom TV.

“Look at the challenges we’ve gone through, playing away from home from the entire first round and going forward it is going to continue for a while.

“We’ve not played a match from where we call our home. Look at the other team going through the same thing, King Faisal; you see how they are struggling. We need the Baba Yara Stadium as soon as possible and I know authorities are working on it.

“We need the stadium as early as yesterday because that is our home,” he said.