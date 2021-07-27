The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has debunked rumours that the club pays $100,000 annually to Southampton over their partnership.

According to him, the initial agreement with Southampton does not come with a fee.

However, he explained their other sponsor CEEK, rather pays Southampton the said amount through Kotoko since they have no direct association with the English Premier League side.

“Every sponsor that we approach we add our association with Southampton because if you want to go to them for direct association you will pay much but when you go through Kotoko you will be able to do that at less cost,’’ he explained.

He said that CEEK doesn’t know Southampton, hence, if they want to have an agreement separately they will have to pay millions of pounds to do so.



A situation, he noted, made CEEK have mileage with Kotoko’s project and agreed to pay the amount to the club to be part of the community coaches development project.

“If you take the agreement between Southampton and Kotoko you will see that Kotoko will give Southampton an amount and when you take the agreement between Kotoko and CEEK you will see that CEEK gives Kotoko an extra money to be given to Southampton’,’ he revealed on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Mr Amponsah stated that the money that CEEK is giving to Southampton doesn’t affect Kotoko in any way, adding that CEEK is doing so to its own advantage.

“If the CEEK agreement with Kotoko is different and that of Southampton is also different why is it that the three entities came to launch the project the same day on the same platform?’’ he quizzed.