Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kofi Amoa Abban, has donated a car each to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and head coach to aid their work.

Dr Abban handed over keys to a Toyota Prado to head of management Nana Yaw Amponsah while coach Maxwell Konadu received a Toyota Fortuna.

“This is something from me to Coach Maxwell Konadu and Nana Yaw Amponsah to help them give their best to our club,” he told Opemsuo Sports.

Nana Yaw Amponsah with Dr Kwame Kyei

Mr Amponsah was, on August 7, 2020, appointed to lead Kotoko’s management with a three-year mandate. Coach Konadu, also, has been in charge of the club’s technical team on a second stint since December 2019.

This is the second time Dr Abban has displayed this kind gesture. His first donation was given to Muslim players before Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

He is one of three personalities who were added to an initial announced nine-member Board for the Porcupine Warriors.

The 37-year-old is best known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.

Other companies he runs include Rigworld International Services Ltd., Steadfast Rigworld, Rigworld Training, Transatlantic Services Ltd., Rigworld Petroleum, Galaxy Resorts, Burj Constructions, M2 Telematics, Rigworld Security, Axiss Shipping and Aquasplash Water Park.