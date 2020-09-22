Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC will receive financial support from government ahead of their respective CAF inter-club competitions.

Both clubs were given the nod by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] following the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kotoko will play in the Caf Champions League while AshGold take a seat on the Confederation Cup train.

According to the National Sports Authority (NSA) boss, Peter Twumasi, Kotoko will receive $200,000 whereas the Obuasi-based will pocket $150,000.

”Government will give Asante Kotoko and Ashgold $200,000 and $150,000 respectively for their qualifications to play in the Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup competitions,” he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.

Winners of the Ghana Tier One Special Competition which replaced the Premier League last season, Kotoko participated in the Champions League this season but the adventure ended early as they were knocked out by Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the first round.

Ashanti Gold, who won the Ghana Tier Two Special Competition – which replaced the FA Cup last year – played in this term’s Confederation Cup where their journey was ended by Moroccan fold RS Berkane in the first round.