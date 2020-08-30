Government has announced the reopening of Kotoka International Airport to international traffic on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo announced this during his 16th address to the nation on measures put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is after a thorough work by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.

The President said he is satisfied with the measures put in place to prevent the importation of coronavirus.

Passengers however will go through mandatory testing and those who test positive will be isolated and treated.

Kotoka International Airport has introduced and enforced new measures to prioritize the health and safety of passengers and staff, including temperature checks, the making the wearing of face masks mandatory, physical distancing protocols in the airport and on-board aircraft, and the increased use of sanitizer.

