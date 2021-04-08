A resident of Kasoa where a 10-year-old boy was murdered has recounted how her son escaped the death.

The woman who only gave her name as Tawiah claimed one of the suspects, Nicholas, came to her house to ask her son to run an errand for him.

Madam Tawiah went on to recount that her son refused to run the errand and it got Nicholas to move away to the next house where they chanced on Ishmael and killed him instead.

In recounting the bizarre incident, Madam Tawiah said Nicholas wanted her son to buy him water but later moved away after the little boy refused to go.

She said she was shocked by the incident because Ishmael’s mother sometimes fed Nicholas and gave him money for school sometimes.

She thanked God for saving her son but commiserated with Ishmael’s family, saying the whole community was with them in prayers.

Madam Tawiah then called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pass a directive to have all TV programmes advertising mallams to be taken off the screens.