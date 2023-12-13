Kontinental Energy Services (KES) has partnered with US-based upstream oil and gas corporation Gulfstream Services Inc. (GSI) for the provision of tools and services. The partnership carries the dual aim of strengthening KES’ capacity to support the development of oil and gas across Africa, while facilitating GSI’s global expansion.

With activities spanning over 22 countries, GSI offers solutions for the entire well life cycle, supporting drilling, completions, production, well intervention and decommissioning. Under the terms of the agreement, GSI will provide a suite of rental tools and equipment, including a complete line of High-Pressure Standard Services; H2S Services Chiksan® Equipment; low pressure piping and hoses; cargo boxes, baskets and custom-designed racks for operators and services companies; and a restraint system to restrict movement of temporary flow iron in the event of an unplanned release of pressure.

Additionally, GSI will provide a full-service, third-party iron management program that helps keep customer-owned asset pumping at peak performance; cementing, coil tubing, HWO and flowback support packages; and spool and gate valves. KES and GSI will also establish workstation hubs across the continent to ensure proactive maintenance of equipment and facilitate technical training.

“We are excited to partner with a leading US-based company with extensive expertise in oil and gas service delivery. This partnership underscores the instrumental role that global collaboration plays in supporting the development of local firms. With the support of GSI, KES is committed to providing cost-effective services to the Namibian and African oil and gas industry. We look forward to working with additional service companies to support our broader ambitions to drive economic growth, create jobs and develop local content in Africa,” states Rae Tanyi, Executive Director of KES.

Serving as a testament to the value of US-Africa collaboration, the partnership will support a wide range of projects from international, national, major and independent energy companies. Through the tools and equipment provided, KES will support oilfield operations in Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Angola, Namibia, Nigeria and additional markets featuring world-class discoveries and assets.

In addition to supporting the development of billion-barrel finds, the partnership serves to stimulate job creation, local content development and skills transfer across the industry, bringing African indigenous firms to the forefront of the OFS industry.

About GSI:

Since its inception in 1978 as a distinctive oil services company, Gulfstream Services (GSI) has consistently evolved to cater to the dynamic demands of the ever-changing energy markets. GSI stands at the forefront of offering comprehensive solutions for the entire well lifecycle, covering drilling, completions, productions, well intervention and decommissioning.

From rental tools to wireline pressure control equipment and cutting-edge cementing systems, GSI’s strategic global presence is fortified with multiple facilities worldwide, anchored by its headquarters in Louisiana. Its commitment extends beyond geographic borders, with extensive experience supporting clients in over 22 countries.

Clients place their trust in GSI’s products, processes, and personnel, relying on our expertise to maximize the value of their projects.