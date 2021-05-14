Presidential hopeful and a member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has commended Muslims in Ghana for their self-denial and sacrifice as they end their month-long Ramadan fast on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

While wishing them Eid Mubarak, the former presidential aspirant congratulated them for the numerous prayers and acts of kindness during their fast.

“I wish all my Muslim friends and families a Happy Eid Mubarak, May this month of sacrifice, devotion, spiritual renewal and commitment to prescriptions of the Holy Book engender economic prosperity, social cohesion and abundant peace in our beloved country Ghana. Happy Eid Mubarak,” Dr Apraku said in specially designed artwork to mark Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection and community.

A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts 29 to 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

Fasting from dawn to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating.