The Ministry of Trade and Industry has denied allegations that the Sector Minister, Alan Kyerematen sold a land belonging to the Komenda Sugar Factory to local spirt distillers, “Akpeteshie Distillers” Company.

A statement, signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, noted, “we wish to state categorically that, both the Minister and the Ministry do not have the legal capacity or authority to initiate, negotiate and conclude the sale and transfer of any stool land assigned to the company, as falsely alleged in the said publication.”

It described the allegations by the Former Member and Secretary to the Komenda Sugar Project Management Board, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah as a “defamatory story” demanding a retraction and an apology through the same medium with the prominence given to the said publication.

“We are requesting ghanaweb.com and the person making the allegation to immediately retract the defamatory story and render an apology through the same medium with the prominence given to the said publication.”

Former Member and Secretary to the Komenda Sugar Project Management Board, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, has alleged that prior to the approval of the Komenda Sugar factory loan amount of $125 million by Parliament, the Ministry on behalf of government entered into an agreement with Seftech India Private Ltd to pre-finance the development of 125 acre nursery plantation which ought to be transplanted onto the 2,000 acre farms by January, 2017.

According to him, the government after assuming power abandoned the project indicating that subsequently, “in July, 2018 Mr Kyerematen sold the 125 acre of sugarcanes to Akpeteshie distillers.”

In reaction, the ministry said the minister has not sold any land belonging to the company.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that the Minister has NOT sold and does NOT intend to sell any parcel of land belonging to the company.”

It further stated that, “The Ministry takes this opportunity to assure the Chiefs and People of Komenda Traditional Area that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be brought back to productive operation, as firmly reiterated by His Excellency the President during his recent tour of the Central Region.”

Read full statement below:

REJOINDER: ALAN K SOLD 125-ACRE KOMENDA SUGARCANE FARM TO AKPETESHIE DISTILLERS – EX-BOARD SECRETARY ALLEGES

The attention of the Ministry of Trade and Industry has been drawn to a publication on GhanaWeb.com accompanying a purported Press Statement dated 21st October 2021, both attributed to “a former Member and Secretary to the Komenda Sugar Project Management Board, Mr Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah”.

It alleges that in July 2018, the Minister for Trade and Industry sold some 125 acres of the Komenda Sugar Development Company farm land, which was meant to produce the raw material for the company to local spirit (Akpeteshie) distillers.

The Ministry wishes to inform the general public, particularly the Chiefs and People of Komenda Traditional area that the allegation is absolutely false and is maliciously intended to incite disaffection and mistrust against the Government particularly the Hon. Minister for that matter.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to inform the general public that the Minister has NOT sold and does NOT intend to sell any parcel of land belonging to the company.

We wish to state categorically that, both the Minister and the Ministry do not have the legal capacity or authority to initiate, negotiate and conclude the sale and transfer of any stool land assigned to the company, as falsely alleged in the said publication.

We are requesting Ghanaweb.com, and the person making the allegation to immediately retract the defamatory story and render an apology through the same medium with the prominence given to the said publication.

The Ministry takes this opportunity to assure the Chiefs and People of Komenda Traditional Area that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be brought back to productive operation, as firmly reiterated by His Excellency the President during his recent tour of the Central Region