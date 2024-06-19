Former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lampooned the party’s falgbearer, former President John Mahama for not honouring late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

He claimed no national or regional monuments were named after late Professor Mills in the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Mr. Anyidoho expected the former President to even hnour his predecessor with a national monument while completing the remaining six months of Mills’ term in 2012.

In an X post dated June 18, 2024, Anyidoho highlighted that while Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, then Mayor of Accra and now Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South named a road in Accra after Mills, Mahama did not take similar initiatives.

“As we continue to speak to facts, do you know that apart from Oko Vanderpuye using his position as Mayor of Accra to name the High Street after President Atta-Mills, JM on his own did NOT name anything after his late boss?” Anyidoho questioned.

Anyidoho has also accused Mr. Mahama of neglecting Asomdwee Park, where Mills was buried.

The park was recently refurbished through a collaboration between Anyidoho’s Atta Mills Institute and the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA).

In August 2012, a month after Mills’ death, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, led by Vanderpuije, resolved to rename the Accra High Street to “Evans Atta Mills Street” and the new Millennium City School at the Salvation Army Cluster of Schools to “President Evans Atta Mills Educational Center of Excellence.”

Mr. Vanderpuije announced that these changes would be effective before Mills’ burial on August 10, 2012.

