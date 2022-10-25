The founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has offered powerful prayers for President Nana Akufo-Addo asking God to redeem Ghana from the current economic hardships.

Mr Anyidoho believes God listens to humble people and will therefore listen to President Akufo-Addo who he describes as a humble man.

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this request in a post on his Twitter page.

He shared a photo of the President on his knees with a hand believed to be that of a clergyman praying for him.

To Mr Anyidoho, that was the second time he had seen President Akufo-Addo embark on such an act.

Quoting inspiration from 2 Chronicles 7:14, he requested that God hears President Akufo-Addo’s prayers and heals Ghana.

Below is the full post: