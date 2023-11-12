The Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho on Saturday graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Ministry at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon in Accra.

The politician was among the 335 students who graduated at the seminary.

In an interview, Mr Anyidoho said people should not be surprised seeing that as a politician, he was also pursuing God’s work.

He argued, many people did not know that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was a Theologian with degrees in the course yet he was a politician and became Ghana’s first President.

“God has called some of us within this season to be Ministers of God and I am a Theologian with degrees but many people don’t know that; my calling is to use God in nation building and I hope to give off my best” the elated politician explained.