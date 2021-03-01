Teachers of King of Glory Presbyterian Basic School at Bonya, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region boycotted academic work following the ‘shit bombing’ of the school by unknown persons Monday morning.

The perpetrators used human feces to smear the doors and windows of the headteacher’s office as well as the walls of the Junior High School (JHS) classrooms.

They also used the feces to write names of three teachers – “Master, Judith, and Polo” in what appears to be a threat to the teachers.

The incident disrupted academic work and the teachers decided to suspend teaching until the perpetrators are arrested and dealt with.

Police Personnel from Adweso District Police Command and officials from the Presbyterian Education unit together with the Bonya community leaders were in the school.

The Assembly Member for the area, Edward Gyesi Mensah, told Starr FM that, Management of the school suspects three JHS students recently sent home by the headmaster to bring their parents over gross misconduct.

The Assemblymember condemned the act and assured of helping to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, some of the stranded students say they were supposed to write class test and mock examination Monday morning but for the incident.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected students has been arrested to assist Police in the investigation.