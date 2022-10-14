Two construction workers working on the redevelopment of the Koforidua Jackson Park project are receiving treatment at the Koforidua Government Hospital after a section of the building collapsed on them.

The entire roofing of the stand came down during a short rainfall, which was accompanied by wind.

The project, which was supposed to be completed in 12 months, is yet to be completed a year after it was awarded.

Some residents, who witnessed the incident, blamed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly for supervising substandard work.

One resident questioned the “competency” of the contractor for the assembly to award such a contract to the company.

“Looking at this thing, I’m shocked. I blame the assembly, especially the MCE because they sat on the table and issued the contract to the contractor,” one resident told Citi FM.

“It is unfortunate that government invested money into this new project, and it has just collapsed. I doubt the competence of the contractor. I am shocked and blame the Assembly.

“The Assembly must take lessons from this incident and ensure that something similar does not happen in future”, another resident said.