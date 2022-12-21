Multiple award winning high-life artiste, Kofi Kinaata, has opened up on why his annual concert Made-in-Taadi was called off this year.

According to him, rumours that the cancellation of concert is as a result of no sponsorship is untrue, rather, there was no available venue to host the most anticipated concert in Sekondi-Takoradi this festive season.

“The concert was not held this year because we did not have a venue and not because there was no sponsorship. We always do the concert even without sponsors. The appreciation and love shown by the crowd about how good the concert was makes you fulfilled, so its not about sponsors.”

The ‘Things fall apart’ hitmaker added that for security reasons the concert was cancelled as it could not be held at just any venue.

“We used to do the concert at a jubilee park which has been turned into a market place. The other venue which was a poly park is now an Astroturf so we did not get any big venue like any of them to accommodate the huge number of fans that turn up for the concert. The aftermath of the show will be messy if the concert is held at just any venue,” he said on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso.

Meanwhile, the four time VGMA Songwriter of the Year winner promised that the 2023 edition of the concert will be ‘bigger and better’.

“By next year hopefully when we get a better venue, we will organise a bigger and better show,” he said.

On December 8, Kofi Kinaata and his management released a press release announcing that the annual Made-in-Taadi concert has been called off due to circumstances beyond their control.