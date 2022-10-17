The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has thrown his weight behind the Electoral Commission (EC)’s decision to revoke licenses of some 17 political parties.

Mr Kofi Akpaloo said the decision in is the right direction.

According to him, the move is “long overdue.”

Mr Akpaloo, speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, said he fully supports the EC.

To him, the Chairperson of the Commission and her deputy commissioners are discharging their mandate aptly.

“In fact, it is long overdue. I think we have to applaud this new EC. They are actually doing the work of the Electoral Commission. Since they took office, they have been asking us to make sure every year we file our audited accounts and now they have come back to crack the whip by asking us to have offices across the country,” he stated.

According to the electoral management body, the 17 listed political parties have no national and regional offices as required by the Act governing political parties.

This was after it embarked on nationwide exercise to inspect the offices of all registered political parties in Ghana in May and June this year.

The EC subsequently invoked Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of Political Parties which do not have offices at the National and Regional levels.

Affected political parties are: