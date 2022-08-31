The 2021 Auditor-General’s report has revealed that some academic programmes run by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have no accreditation.

The report dated June 1, 2022, pegged the number at 61 out of about 360 programmes offered at the Kumasi-based university.

“Out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited, 190 sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation,” the report addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin read in part.

To avoid sanctions by the NAB, the Auditor-General has recommended to Management to cease running programmes that are not accredited or have their accredited certificates expired.

This recommendation, the report indicated, will be in force until the respective programmes are accredited or renewed.

The report also, among other things, revealed that four officers who KNUST granted sabbatical leave took up various appointments in other government institutions where they are enjoying full (basic salary and other allowances) monthly salaries in addition to basic and market premiums being paid by the former.

The report noted the development resulted in the government’s payment of GH¢488,868.69 as double payment of basic salary and market premium.

Management has, therefore, been urged to ensure that the officers refund the salaries paid for the sabbatical leave period to the consolidated fund.