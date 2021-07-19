There is a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases being recorded on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus, a communication emanating from the university’s registry has said.

The communication, signed by the University’s Deputy Registrar in charge of General Administration, Daniel Kumi-Djan, on behalf of the Registrar, has therefore called for improved adherence to existing prevention protocols.

“There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of Covid-19 on the KNUST campus. Consequently, all Veronica Buckets are to be filled and used constantly; also, hand sanitizers, wearing of nose masks are to be strictly enforced,” the communication said in part.

The communication was addressed to all College Registrars and Deputy Registrars.

Below is the letter: