Former Attorney-General under President Akufo-Addo’s first term in office, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has expressed confidence in the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption in the country.

Mr Kpemka in an interview on Newsfile, Saturday, noted that Kissi Agyebeng will take the fight against corruption a notch higher.

He said despite the criticisms and doubts expressed after the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng in 2021, his recent actions taken against corruption vindicate his ability to fight corruption in the country.

“Today, by some of the moves that have been made so far, some of us feel vindicated and we think that given the support, he will take the fight against corruption to another level. I am not in any doubt at all,” he said.

Nine months after Mr Agyabeng was sworn into office as the Special Prosecutor, his office does not have a Governing Board.

Section 5 and 6 of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act 2017 and Act 959 task the Board to formulate policies for the object of the Office, ensure proper and effective performance of the functions of the Office, and advise the Special Prosecutor on the recruitment and selection of various staff among other duties.

JoyNews sources say although the OSP has written multiple letters to the Presidency reminding it of the need to inaugurate the Board to ensure smooth operation of the Office, this has not been done.

Reacting to this, Mr Kpemka assured that the Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor will be inaugurated soon.

According to him, all the necessary procedures have been completed to ensure this.

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

He said the delay in the appointment of members of the governing board is for due diligence to be done before any appointment.

“You may say that it is due to delay but sometimes it is for due diligence to clear those who have to be in such position because of the sensitivity of the nature of that particular mandate that you are supposed to carry out as an appointee of government.

“It is better to take your time to due diligence to appoint these people than rush and appoint people who would have questions to answer and then another round of debate will begin…yes, there may have been some delay in the appointment but it is for due diligence to be conducted and I know sooner than later the board will be inaugurated and this will become history,” he told Samson Lardy Ayenini.