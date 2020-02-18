Kumasi King Faisal have adopted the Jumsco Park in Assin Fosu as their home venue for matches, following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been temporarily closed down by the National Sports Authority for renovation works to commemorate Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

This has forced Asante Kotoko and King Faisal FC to opt for alternative home venues to honour their league games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

However, King Faisal has settled on the Jumsco Park in Assin Fosu for the rest of their home games pending approval by the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board.

If approved on time, King Faisal will face Legon Cities on Wednesday at their new home base.

King Faisal are occupying the 18th position with 4 points after 10 matches played.