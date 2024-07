Kim and Khloé take India.

The Kardashian sisters brought big-time bling to Mumbai Friday, stepping out for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in traditional Indian outfits.

Kim, 43, shared videos of her look on her Instagram Story, showing off a ruby red lehenga awash with sparkling sequins and beadwork.

10 Kim and Khloé Kardashian made a statement in sparkling lehengas at the Ambani wedding in Mumbai Friday. kimkardashian/Instagram

10 Kim wore a red-hot beaded look. kimkardashian/Instagram

10 The Skims founder showed off her look on Instagram. kimkardashian/Instagram

10 She wore a tasseled top and matching skirt to the bash. kimkardashian/Instagram