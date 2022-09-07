The Eastern Regional Police Command has declared wanted the boyfriends of the two Junior High School (JHS) pupils who were recently found dead at Okrakwadwo in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

DAILY GUIDE sources within the Police, which made this known, said the two men, have gone into hiding.

It said the murdered girls, who have been identified as Yvonne Ansaah and Esther Oye, were both 16 years, and were in JHS 2 and 3 respectively. They left home Monday evening to visit their supposed boyfriends at Mintakrom, also known as Mile 14 near Koforidua, but were later found dead at midnight by the roadside.

According to reports, one of the boyfriends sent a text message at 11:06 pm questioning one of the girls why she came to his house without calling him.

The deceased girls were lying motionless beside each other at the roadside with serious head injuries at that midnight.

There were no bruises on their bodies to suggest they were knocked down by a vehicle or involved in an accident as speculated.

It is believed they were killed by their assailants before depositing them at the roadside.

The bodies have been deposited at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and Regional Hospital in Koforidua morgue, pending an autopsy.

The source continued that a lady in the Okrakwadwo community was called by one of the suspect boyfriends of the victims to inform her that the girls have been involved in an accident.

The autopsy is expected to be conducted Thursday.