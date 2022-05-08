And the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year goes to…KiDi.

The musician, who failed to claim the ultimate spot in 2021 after his famous ‘I’ll be back’ phrase, returned to win his first-ever Artiste of the Year Award.

He beat stiff competition from Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle to emerge winner.

KiDi also swept away some of the biggest awards on the night especially with his hit song ‘Touch It’.

They include Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It), Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It), Album of the Year (The Golden Boy) and the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

Accepting his award on the night, KiDi said “delay is not denial, Glory be to God. I want to thank MTN hitmaker for introducing me to Ghana. To the media, my fans, my friends, to my big boy Zane, to my mother, Ghana thank you so much.”

Although Black Sherif did not grab the ultimate award on the night, he took home the Best New Artiste award and the Hip-hop Song of the Year award as well.

Joe Mettle also took home the Gospel Artiste of the Year award. Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata won the Highlife Song of the Year award with Thy Grace.