The maiden edition of the Calcio Trade Ball All-Star game which is scheduled for Friday, June 17, will feature some of Ghana’s top musicians.

With great players from past and present Black Stars and Serie A players on the bill to take part in the game, a selection of some of the best musicians in Tema and Accra will take play as curtain-raiser.

VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, Edem, Tinny, Coded and many other musicians will represent the Accra team that will take on a team from Tema featuring Kwesi Arthur, Criss Waddle and Quamina MP.

The Accra Sports Stadium will host the All-Star game at 17:00 GMT on Friday. Fans can expect a night of amazing entertainment and football demonstrations from players such as Franck Kessie, Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom among many others.

This is part of a three-day event organised by the Bac Group in cooperation with Arthur Legacy Sports and supported by the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event kicks off on Thursday, June 16, with a seminar on football player exploitation with the theme: ‘Stop player exploitation, Save football.’

The 2022 edition of CalcioTradeBall will end with an award banquet at the Kempinski Hotel on Friday, June 17.