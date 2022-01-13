Listeners of Adom FM‘s Work and Happiness show were left astonished when they did not hear the voices of usual hosts, OPD and Black I.

Rather, two familiar voices echoed from the studio for the 10:00 am show, and they were none other than Highlife artistes and record label mates; KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

The duo grabbed the opportunity as makeshift hosts to exhibit their radio prowess and promote their upcoming concert.

The task was first taken upon by Kuami Eugene who delivered an impeccable introduction and entertained the fans with some soothing music from both of their albums.

He managed to keep the interest of the listeners alive and the comments that flooded Adom FM‘s social media page are evident to that fact.

Like a runner in a baton race, KiDi ensured he kept the pace Kuami had set and did his very best in entertaining their listeners.

Judging from his talking-over skill, song selections and demeanor in the studio, it is safe to say that he enjoyed himself as much as his fans.

The 5 minutes time allocated to each of them was more than enough for the duo to prove they are ‘jack of all trades’, especially in the entertainment business.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene are set to take over London’s Indigo at 02 arena with a joint concert that is yet to be witnessed in Ghana.

Dubbed ‘Live In Concert’, the record label brothers aim at becoming the first artistes to fill the arena to the very max.