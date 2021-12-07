A Kenyan police officer has shot dead his wife and five other people and then killed himself in the capital Nairobi.

The officer is said to have asked his wife to close her shop and the couple went home where neighbours heard him shooting in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

He then walked out of the apartments and shot at seven other people. Five of them died and two are being treated at the national referral hospital.

The police officer then turned the gun on himself by shooting in the neck and he died on the spot, according to a police report.

Police are in the process of identifying the people who were killed in the incident.