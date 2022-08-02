Over 600 athletes took part in the first inter-city marathon in the Ghanaian capital of Accra Saturday to usher in the 2022 Homowo celebrations, a festival that marks the beginning of food harvest among the native Ga ethnic group of Accra.

Both male and female participants from Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Kenya, China, and some other countries and regions joined the race.

Kenyan athlete Martin Tirop Kimurgor won the men’s gold, while Sakat Lariba from Ghana won in the women’s division.

Kimurgor told the press he was happy to have participated and won the ultimate prize at stake in the inter-city marathon.

“I trained hard for this event, and thankfully I won. I am ready to participate in any other marathon in the future,” the Kenyan athlete said.

Henry Senyo Penni, general manager of Medivents Consult, the marathon’s organiser said the purpose of organising the competition was to help unearth talents and develop the sport in Ghana.

“When we keep promoting this event, we would help develop many talents for Ghana and Africa. I encourage the youth of Ghana and Africa to take to sports because it promotes development, promotes tourism, and engenders peaceful coexistence,” Penni expressed.