It is not hard to tell that the number of people praying for Kennedy Agyapong’s downfall is more than the number of people who would queue up to vote this year.

No one can blame anyone, his tough-talking nature has garnered him lots of enemies.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central made headlines in the past week and as expected, it was on the back of what he said about a High Court judge.

Reportedly, Mr Agyapong allegedly took a swipe at the judge after his judgement on a land issue.

He was later summoned to appear before the court yesterday, Monday, September 14.

Mr Agyapong failed to show up in court and explained through his lawyer that he had not been served. The court has, thus, ordered that he be served through a notice.

Be as it may, that has not stopped Mr Agyapong’s estranged baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams from jubilating.

She says they should just lock him up and never allow him to return.

Source: ghanacelebrities.com