Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has appealed to his colleague MP of Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah to reconsider his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections on December 7.

According to him, although the party has treated some of its Parliamentarians unfairly, Mr Agyapong insisted Andrew Asiamah rethinks his decision in the interest of the party as a whole.

“I am against the decision of the National Executive Committee; because we were supposed to exhaust all the available options before arriving at a decision,” Mr Agyapong told the gathering.

Mr Agyapong stated that he is aware the Member of Parliament has turned down an invitation by the president, and although efforts to convince Mr. Asiamah to rescind his decision to go independent has been unsuccessful, he remains unperturbed and will continue to appeal to his conscience.

“But I won’t relent in contacting him until it is Election Day. If he rescinds his decision to contest as an independent candidate, he will attain a much bigger position than the incoming Member of Parliament,” he said.

He assured the Fomena MP he will secure an appointment for him should the party be victorious in the upcoming December 7 elections.

“I’m unable to get in touch with Mr Asiamah. If his supporters are here, they should kindly inform him that I’m not here to insult, I’m rather here to go down on my knees to plead with him to come and let us have a dialogue.”

He called on the residents of Fomena to vote massively for parliamentary candidate for the party Mr. Philip Ofori Asante come December 7.

“This is the one chosen by the NPP to lead the constituency and support Nana Addo to victory 2020. I urge everyone to put aside their differences and give their unflinching support to Philip Ofori Asante.”