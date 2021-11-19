Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has settled a debate on whether or not he has any presidential ambition.

According to him, he is not interested in any presidential bid, stating he is satisfied with his current position which allows him to also contribute his quota to national development.

“Sometimes, people believe that it’s their energies and their intellect that brought them in politics but I just firmly believe that the LORD needs you and gives you the energy to do a specific job and when you begin to mission-creep is when you shipwreck,” he told Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV.

To him, his position as a Finance Minister is fulfilling God’s mandate, one must not need to stretch him or herself beyond that.

“What I believe is He has purposed me to do which is to be technical and to use my brain and to support that.

“I think we should all understand what our God-given attributes are and not stretch it beyond what He has not mandated us to do,” he added.

However, he waded into the famous break the 8 mantra, expressing optimism the New Patriotic Party will retain power in the 2024 election.

His conviction, he noted, stems from the current policies and programmes rolled out under his ministerial supervision.