The Minority in Parliament says it is troubled by the absence of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who was scheduled to appear before the House.

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, in March 2022 called for definite instructions to the Minister of Finance over his failure to appear before Parliament to answer questions.

Mr Ofori-Atta was billed to answer 16 different questions and also to account for the COVID-19 expenditure on Thursday after several rescheduling.

Speaking on the floor, the MPs said it was regrettable how the Finance Minister pays little or no respect to the House.

This infuriated the House causing the Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, to call the Speaker’s attention to the attitude of the minister of not taking Parliament seriously.

As the discussion heated up, Speaker Alban Bagbin momentarily suspended the House.

When the house resumed, the Speaker directed that Mr Ofori-Atta should appear next week Wednesday, June 22, 2022.