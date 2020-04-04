Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City has denied suggestions it is laying off 85% of its workers as a result of poor business due to the coronavirus.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta told Parliament late Friday: “for a hotel like Kempinski which has about 400 workers, they are letting 340 go home. They are closing about four floors of that hotel… And those become really difficult moments.”

But management of the hotel in a statement said; “Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is aware of news stories circulating in the media about an imminent retrenchment and possible closure of the Hotel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This news is incorrect.”

The statement said; “Hotel Management wishes to clarify that the Hotel has no plans to close down or retrench any of its staff at the moment. We observe and follow the strict guidance and recommendations by the national and local authorities and we have put in place significant measures to ensure smooth business continuity.”

“The well-being of our guests and staff remains our utmost priority,” the statement concluded.

