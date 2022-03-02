Residents of Kadjebi Akan in the Oti Region have had to live at least three days and counting without electricity to major parts of the town.

On Monday, a heavy rainstorm destroyed three light poles that supply power to the community from a bulk supply site for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO).

This left the community without light, with residents and businesses relying on generators to stay afloat.

Residents want ECG to either communicate the problem to them or find a lasting solution to the challenge as the rains begin to fall.

Indigenes say the absence of electricity supply to major parts of the township affects businesses and individuals, and academic work in one of the senior schools in the district.

Management of Kadjebi Asato Senior High School has had to temporarily take students out of class to fetch water to the kitchen for food to be prepared for students and water for other uses.