Like him or hate him, Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP) Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond occupies a pivotal position in Ghana’s politics.

Ghana’s historical democracy cannot exempt him.

The tough-spoken politician as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stands a chance of also being in the ninth Parliament which will be inaugurated on January 7, 2025.

From afar, KT Hammond appears uninteresting, but colleagues from both sides of Parliament have a great rapport with him, especially because of his sense of humour.

Though born on Thursday, 16th June, 1960 which is to be Yaw for Akan or Kow/Ekow/Kwame for Fante, he is rather called Kobina, Fante for a Tuesday born.

A staunch Muslim, married to an intelligent judge, Nabeela Naeema Wahab Sahiba, Mr Hammond is seen as a strong legislator with the ruling NPP majority in Parliament.

Called to the English Bar, Mr Hammond has written his name in the history of Parliament having served for 24 years.

KT Hammond has been represented badly in the media but his life and solid interpersonal relationships are very envious.

He is seen calming tempers sometimes and being his jovial self, he uses that to channel his arguments and points without the opposing side realising it.

In the heat of debates on policies that may have generated hot arguments, he does it so calmly with little impact of the suffering side.

Very honest, person who is described by his colleagues as “a man without secret “ KT tells it as it is and tells it to the face of who is connected to what without mincing words.

KT does not care where, he only sees his friends and colleagues. Whether at committee meetings, or floor of the House, he expresses himself in a free manner.

It was evident when he faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament following his nomination as Trade Minister to succeed Alan Kyerematen.

KT Hammond has a better rapport and friendship with the media like many other legislators in Parliament.

He has earned the name ‘Wofa’ to wit, uncle and one hears media personnel and his colleague parliamentarians refer to him as such.

On the floor of Parliament, he is one of the few MPs who cannot escape the eye of the Speaker and he reserves a special place in the Speaker’s daily dealings in the House, no wonder Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin refers to him as the class prefect.

Now Trade Minister, he tried to push through an Act to embargoed 26 selected items importation to revitalize the local industries but was greeted with stiff opposition from the opposition.

Even that, which could have been more disastrous, the Minister meandered his way and made the uproar a bit lighter due to his style.

He has been very instrumental especially on policies especially energy, law, policies, taxation and others.

Recently, he made a fantastic delivery on taxation and its associated benefits to every economy, including Ghana which was warmly received by his colleagues on the floor.

Another Statement was made on the qualification of the Black Stars to the World Cup on

Thursday, 31st March, 2022 and the dichotomy of perspective of his arguments was watertight.

Copious reports from Committees particularly from Finance Committee, Mines and Energy Committee, Local Government and Rural Development are evidence of his work in Parliament.

PUBLIC PERCEPTION

Recent incidents in Parliament, especially when he covered Pru East MP, Dr Kwabena Donkor’s face during a live interview left the public in shock and questioned his seriousness.

But get it right that what exists between the two energy gurus, goes beyond that Dr Kwabena Donkor did the same to him.

They call themselves brothers thus ‘menua’ in the Twi parlance and ‘menua Kwankor’ is how KT refers to Kwabena Donkor.

Again, if there’s one single person who makes life better with all the stress associated with being an MP or Minister and worst of the politician is KT.

Serious than you know

Make no wrong, KT Hammond is one of the most serious MP’s in Parliament, he doesn’t joke with his time and his work.

He takes his work seriously and I can tell you KT is strict and meticulous in his work.

Forget about your height and stature, if you are late or not being serious with work, he tells you straight.

KT Hammond perhaps has more friends in the opposing side than any other, it also shows in the voting on Minister-designates to become ministers.

Take it, it’s difficult to know when Hon KT Hammond is angry, he is a man of high emotional intelligence and can stop in the middle of a tense situation or confrontation and smile or laugh.

Next time you see KT Hammond call him ‘Wofa‘, he prefers that to honourable and say AyeKoo to him.

He is the romantic “god” in Ghana politics.

The author is Adom News’ Parliamentary correspondent.